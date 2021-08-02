Best hockey goalkeeper ever? Maddie Hinch saves four penalties in Olympic quarter-final

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch saved four penalties in a row as Britain advanced to the semi-finals of the Olympic women’s hockey tournament with a shoot-out win over Spain.

Team GB had led twice in normal time. Hannah Martin opened the scoring, only for Iglesias Marcos to equalise.

Sarah Jones then restored Britain’s lead before Bertra Bonastre Peremateu levelled things again with just under 10 minutes to play.

It took the game to a shootout where keeper Hinch repeated her heroics from Rio in 2016 –– ensuring that Britain are guaranteed to challenge for a medal at these Games.

Hinch was widely credited for Britain’s gold medal five years ago after she saved every penalty against the Netherlands in the final.

Having played over 100 times for England and GB, the 32-year-old stepped down from international hockey in 2018, though she stressed her desire to come back at some stage.

The British star has openly admitted to her battle with depression and told Sportsmail she struggled to live with the expectation of being “some sort of superhero.”

A year later, in May 2019, it was revealed Hinch had rejoined the England and GB Central Programme and she quickly re-established herself as the number one choice.

And now, after her heroics against Spain, Hinch has been lauded on social media, with many claiming the Brit is the best keeper in the world.

Former teammate and gold medallist Kate-Richardson Walsh tweeted: “What can you say about Maddie Hinch – queen of shootouts.”

Meanwhile, another user said: “Having Maddie Hinch in your goal in a shootout is like having a cheat code. Phenomenal.”

Speaking after the game, Hinch revealed that she wasn’t nervous when it came to penalties and felt as though she’d prepared well.

“As a keeper, you shouldn’t fear them,” she stressed. “It’s just a chance for you to do your part. I didn’t fear them today, I felt ready, I felt I’d done my work. I could’ve saved all five, I could’ve let in all five – it’s just how it goes.”

Team GB will face the Netherlands next in a repeat of the Rio final. Argentina and India play one another in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

