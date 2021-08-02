Black Ops Cold War Season 5: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is fast approaching and many gaming fans will want to know what the release date is.

The Treyarch-developed game has been hugely successful since it was released and what has kept its popularity high is the fact that it has been releasing new seasons every few months with exciting content.

Black Ops Cold War has not only been providing a lot of new content for the Call of Duty community, but it has also been bringing some nostalgia to the latest game by having past maps from the Black Ops franchise return. There have also been some leaks suggesting that two more maps will be returning in season 5.

Hopefully alongside some nostalgic content, we will also see some great content come to the game as well in season 5.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Release Date

A new season is always very exciting, and players do not have long to wait at all until Black Ops Cold War Season 5 comes out.

The season should be out in just over a week. We know this because the season 4 battle pass has an end date, which all who play Call of Duty can see. The end date for season 4 is August 9th.

A new season typically comes out immediately after the old one ends, so season 5 should come out between August 9th-12th.

Along with this season refreshing Black Ops Cold War, we will also see huge changes coming to the battle royale game Call of Duty Warzone.

With just days until the release, we will no doubt be treated to more teasers just like we were last week when we saw a video about season 5.

No doubt this is exciting times for Call of Duty fans as we build up to the upcoming season and there will be a lot more information revealed over the next week.

