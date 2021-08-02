FIFA 22: Leaks Reveal Exclusive Next Gen Feature Coming To Pro Clubs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is fast approaching and some fresh leaks have revealed a new feature arriving for those on next-gen platforms.

The annual release of a new FIFA game is one of the most highly anticipated gaming releases of the year, and FIFA 22 promises to be the best one yet with huge changes set to arrive.

EA Sports have been working hard to make FIFA 22 as realistic as possible, and with the next generation consoles now out, they have been able to do a lot of work around them.

No doubt there will be some surprises, but many leaks have been revealed recently suggesting that there will be a lot of exciting new features for gamers to get their hands on.

Leaks Reveal Next Gen Exclusive Feature Coming To FIFA 22 In Pro Clubs

The latest leaks to be coming to the game involve popular game mode Pro Clubs. It sees gamers play with their friends and each player is given their own position.

This new feature is a very different one to what many will expect and does not involve anything to do with the gameplay.

According to reliable leaker @FUTZONECENTRAL, next generation players will be able to watch Pro Clubs matches even if they are not playing. This means you can see how your club is performing on the field.

It is a valuable feature for those who disconnect accidentally, but next generation players are probably going to be hoping for some better features in the game mode.

Those who have their hands on either the PS5 or Xbox Series consoles, you will have access to this new feature and allows you to remain part of the game, even if you choose to spectate.

We will see if there are more leaks surfacing social media ahead of its release, and hopefully they will be more around the gameplay.

