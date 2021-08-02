Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last Sunday, Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's 100m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It was the first time someone other than Usain Bolt has claimed the event's gold medal in 17 years, with the Jamaican legend prevailing at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Jacobs' unexpected victory in the Japanese capital was simply remarkable and his time of 9.80 seconds wasn't bad either.

The Italian's run is the joint-fifth fastest in Olympic history, behind only Justin Gatlin, Yohan Blake and two of Bolt's historic efforts.

Bolt's Olympic record of 9.63 seconds is one that will almost certainly remain intact for decades to come and what's still hard to believe is that it's not the global icon's speediest run.

That came at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, when the Jamaican set a new world record by covering the 100m distance in just 9.58 seconds.

It boggles the mind how a human being can run that fast and it's why Bolt is one of the greatest sporting figures in history.

A fascinating video focusing on the 'science' behind Bolt's world record 100m run goes someway to explaining how he was able to achieve the seemingly impossible.

Unsurprisingly, the brilliant footage has gone viral on social media.

The science behind Bolt's 100m world record

The video explains how Bolt's starting position - or 'line of attack' - for the race was absolutely perfect and it allowed him to fly out the blocks and get ahead of the rest

Bolt was then able to increase his stride length and speed during the latter part of the race, before finishing in a far more fluid manner than Gay, who claimed second-place.

All in all, it's a great clip, one which helps the average person better understand how the Jamaican created history out in Berlin.

The finest sprinter of all time sadly called time on his illustrious career back in 2017 at the age of just 31.

It's a shame the great man is not still doing what he does best out on the track, as the Olympic Games just isn't the same without him.

