Battlefield 2042: Developers set to unveil short film premiere

Battlefield 2042 will be showcasing a short film that looks to "unpack the world" of the game.

EA and DICE, the game's developers, are not pulling any punches as far as trailers and teasers are concerned and allegedly have several videos lined up for the gaming community's enjoyment.

It is projected to be the biggest game of the entire Battlefield franchise with seismic maps and up to 128 players in one lobby at a time. Also, the series will be making its next-generation debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

We recently saw the Portal game mode introduced during EA Play Live with Battlefield 2042 being presented as one of the flagship titles of the expo, where gamers can effectively fully customise their own lobbies with modern armies taking on likes of 1940s Germany and many more.

This will incorporate all Battlefield games in yesteryear, rolled into one, which is something that will keep gamers coming back for more.

Battlefield 2042 Exodus

With this in mind, there is lots more that we are likely still yet to see, as EA made a further announcement regarding what is on the horizon.

Via Battlefield's official Twitter account, it was announced that a "standalone short film" titled "Exodus" will premiere on the game's social media platforms on Sunday 12th August 2021 at 7 pm BST.

In the video itself, a strange voice could be heard saying: "The world wants to forget we exist. We will force them to see." This was followed by a brief series of boats, vehicles, stormy weather and a soldier hunting for cover running through the battlegrounds.

What does this mean? Will it be some form of cinematics? Maybe an all-new game mode? Time will tell. But what it should mean is that fans will be marking this date into their diaries.

You won't want to miss this.

