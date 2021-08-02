Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports from WrestlingInc and Fightful have suggested that two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been granted his release from WWE.

Ric Flair is gone from WWE, Fightful and Wrestling Inc have confirmed. WWE have yet to announce the news, but the two outlets have learned that they have come to terms with the release of Ric Flair.

As the report notes, WWE has yet to confirm the news, but the two sites have learned that the Hall of Famer is no longer with the company.

While he may not have wrestled for the company since WrestleMania XXIV in 2008, Ric Flair has been with WWE since 2012, performing in various non-wrestling on-screen roles for the company.

Flair's last run with WWE took place earlier this year, where he had an on-screen relationship with Lacey Evans, something he has noted he felt uncomfortable with doing. The storyline was dropped when it was announced that Evans was legitimately pregnant with her second child.

As of right now, there is no word on if WWE opted to release Flair was part of the "budget cuts" that also saw Bray Wyatt fired by the company, or if he actually asked to be let out of his contract early.

The future for Ric Flair remains unclear right now, but given his status as one of the best wrestlers in history, you have to think that the likes of ROH, IMPACT and AEW will be looking to bring the 72-year-old into the company.

Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, is still with WWE as one of the company's most decorated female stars. Flair won the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank before dropping it to Nikki A.S.H. the following night on Raw.

Make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for more details surrounding Ric Flair's WWE release over the coming days and weeks.

News Now - Sport News