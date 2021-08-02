Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour: Start Date, New Skins, Free Items And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite will be featuring pop star Ariana Grande in their upcoming in-game event.

Epic Games are continuing to surprise the loyal gaming community that have played their hugely successful battle royale series since its release in 2017, and have uncovered who they previously teased to be their "record-breaking superstar" taking part in the Rift Tour concert.

The event will contain five shows and will run over the course of a specific timeframe. The developers have recommended that players are online at least one hour before the event gets underway so they can get involved in the Rift Tour playlist.

So here we go then, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour event:

Start Date

The Rift Tour will get underway on Friday 6th August 2021 at 11 pm BST and will run through until Sunday 8th August 2021 at 11 pm BST.

New Skins

New Ariana Grande skins are expected to be up for grabs for players that are interested, although these may have to be purchased.

While there is limited information at this stage, we will provide further details in due course as soon as we have more details.

Free Items

We will provide more information regarding what free items will be up for grabs closer to the start of the event. Stay tuned.

