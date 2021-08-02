Tokyo Olympics: India hockey team’s viral celebrations show what sport is all about

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The celebrations from the Indian women’s hockey team after they defeated Australia in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have gone viral.

India overcame Australia 1-0 at the Oi Hockey Stadium to reach the semi-finals of the women’s hockey tournament. Gurjit Kaur scored the match's only goal in the second quarter.

Australia, who had only conceded one goal in the tournament up until today, were stunned by the result. The world number three team were hoping to finish on the podium for the first time since clinching the gold medal at Sydney 2000.

In contrast, the Indian players were delighted as they secured a place in the final four of the Olympic event for the first time ever. They embraced each other on the pitch, before coming together in a huddle to celebrate their victory.

The celebrations have now gone viral on social media, with India’s official Twitter account for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics sharing a clip of the moment alongside the caption: “Just raw, sheer emotions. This celebration of the Indian women’s hockey team after defeating world number two Australia had us all go through a rollercoaster of emotions!”

The video has now been shared more than 3,000 times and liked 11,000 times. The comments show just how much the victory meant to fans of India’s women’s hockey team.

One wrote: “Cried tears of happiness after the last whistle. The intent to fight hard and the belief that made us the better team.” Another posted: “Words can’t describe the happiness.”

India only narrowly qualified for the knockout stages of the women’s hockey competition, losing to the Netherlands, Germany and Britain. They booked a place in the quarter-finals after narrowly defeating Ireland 1-0 and South Africa 4-3.

World number two side Argentina await in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Great Britain and the Netherlands are contesting the remaining place in Friday’s gold-medal match.

