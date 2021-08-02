Sheffield United Transfer News: Blades closing in on deal for 23-year-old midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United are set to enter a new dawn on Saturday as Slavisa Jokanovic will take charge of his first competitive game in charge of the club when his side face Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

Instead of finding an immediate successor to Chris Wilder, the Blades opted to wait until after their tumultuous 2020/21 campaign ended to appoint the Serbian as their new manager.

Handed the unenviable task of trying to transform the club's fortunes, Jokanovic will be hoping to get a tune out of his players in the coming months.

The 52-year-old may also be looking to put his own stamp on United's squad by drafting in some fresh faces in the coming weeks.

One of the players who has recently been touted as a potential target for the Blades is midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from The Athletic last month revealed that United had been offered the opportunity to sign the 23-year-old on a loan deal by Sampdoria.

Vieira was allowed to leave the Serie A side on a temporary basis last season as he joined fellow Italian outfit Hellas Verona.

In what turned out to be an injury-hit spell, the midfielder was limited to just five appearances for the club in all competitions before returning to Sampdoria in June.

Ahead of the new term, a fresh update has now emerged concerning Vieira's future.

According to Football Insider, United are closing in on sealing a season-long loan deal for the midfielder.

It is understood that the Blades are currently in advanced talks to sign Vieira as they look to complete their first move of the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that United are no longer able to call upon the services of John Lundstram following his decision to join Rangers, they may need to bolster their options in central-midfield and thus it may be worth taking a risk on Vieira.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Vieira knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level having featured on 63 occasions in this division for Leeds United.

Whilst it is safe to say that he has failed to live up to expectations in Italy since joining Sampdoria for a reported fee of £6.2m in 2018, the midfielder could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development by learning from the guidance of Jokanovic.

No longer guaranteed first-team football in Italy, a move back to the Championship might be exactly what Vieira needs to revive his career.

