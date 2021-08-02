Aston Villa transfer news: Completion date for Leon Bailey move emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa are closing in on completing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bailey?

The Villans have been linked with Bailey in recent weeks, and they made a major breakthrough this weekend when it was confirmed by the club's official website that they had agreed a deal to sign the Jamaican international.

The club statement read: "Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement for the transfer of Leon Bailey subject to the player completing a medical and finalising personal terms."

When do Villa expect the deal to go through by?

It is understood that Bailey is currently undergoing his medical in Florida, after recently competing in that part of the world during the 2021 Gold Cup.

Once that has been completed, he is expected to fly to England later this week to finalise his move to the Midlands. Villa are reportedly optimistic that the deal will go through by Friday.

How much will Bailey cost?

Bailey is set to cost Villa as much as £35m including add-ons, meaning that he would become the side's second big-money signing of the summer so far.

Back in June, the club splashed out a large sum of money on Emiliano Buendia, paying Norwich £33m rising to £38m to bring the Argentine winger to Villa Park. Therefore, it seems that they are going to end up spending over £70m on two wingers in this transfer window.

Can Bailey fill the void left behind by Grealish?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT last week, The Telegraph have recently reported that Manchester City have submitted a £100m bid for Villa captain Jack Grealish. The Daily Mail have since claimed that the deal could be completed in the coming days.

Grealish has been a star in the Premier League over the last two seasons, registering 32 goal contributions during this period, indicating that it will be difficult to fill the void that he leaves behind if he does depart the club shortly.

However, Bailey showed last year that he is a player on the rise, suggesting that he could do a respectable job of replacing Grealish. The 23-year-old managed to deliver nine goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga in 2020/21 - the best campaign of his career to date in terms of numbers.

Expecting him to pick up where Grealish left off may be overly-optimistic given that Bailey will be playing in the Premier League for the first time. Still, if he can replicate the form he showed last season, Villa might not miss Grealish as much as some anticipate next year.

