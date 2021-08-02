Crystal Palace Transfer News: Vieira wants to strike deal with Arsenal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson on loan, according to The Sun.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nelson?

The 21-year-old is reportedly Palace's top transfer target when it comes to bringing in a wide man this summer.

The Eagles can only sign one more Premier League player on loan after completing the signing of Conor Gallagher on a temporary deal last week, and Patrick Vieira wants the club to try to use this opportunity to make a move for Nelson.

What is Nelson's record at Arsenal?

Nelson made his Arsenal debut back in 2017 when he was just 17 as the Gunners recorded a penalty shootout victory in the Community Shield against Chelsea.

He has found game time hard to come by at the Emirates Stadium ever since, though. The attacker has never made more than 17 league appearances in a single season for the team, and overall he has played just 47 times over the last four years, registering eight goal contributions during this time.

What did Arteta say about Nelson?

While he may have struggled to convince Mikel Arteta over the past 12 months - he only featured twice in the top-flight last season - Nelson has impressed his current boss in the past.

Back in March 2020, Arteta hailed the youngster as he came back into the team after a hamstring problem and produced an accomplished display.

As quoted by the Evening Standard, Arteta said: "We have pace in a few players up front. Reiss [Nelson] is a special player and can eliminate players one on one. He's been out for a while but he's back now and he showed what he's capable of doing."

Would Nelson be a good signing for Palace?

Nelson has never really been given a long run in the Arsenal team, so it has been difficult for him to gather any momentum in north London. However, he showed during a loan spell in the Bundesliga that he can flourish at the highest level.

He spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Hoffenheim, and scored seven goals and delivered an assist in his 23 league matches for the club.

This highlights what he is capable of when he gets to play regularly. With Eberechi Eze set to be out for several months at the start of the season with an achilles injury, this could open up the chance for Nelson to play on a weekly basis at Selhurst Park, and he could then start to build confidence under the guidance of Vieira and prove to be an excellent signing for Palace.

