Celtic Transfer News: Hoops need to pay £5m to Premier League giants

Celtic will need to spend £5m if they want to sign Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cameron Carter-Vickers?

The report discloses that Celtic will need to sign the 23-year-old permanently, with Spurs valuing him at £5m, and that the Hoops are in talks with the London club about a possible deal.

Celtic were keen to sign the player on loan, but Carter-Vickers is not interested in another temporary move.

He has already made short-term moves to the likes of Sheffield United, Stoke and Swansea and spent the second-half of last season on loan with Bournemouth.

What is Carter-Vickers' contract situation?

The 6 foot centre-back is in the last year of his contract with Tottenham as it expires at the end of the season.

From the Premier League side's perspective, it also doesn't make much sense for Carter-Vickers to go out on loan again.

His contract would be up when returning to the club next summer, so Spurs would be much better off cashing in while they can.

Why doesn't Carter-Vickers want to go out on loan?

The Daily Record report features comments from a source close to the player, who states that he is not keen on a temporary move, and he needs a 'fresh start' in his career.

That is understandable, as the centre-back has been out on short-term deals often in his career. Transfermarkt shows that Carter-Vickers has been on loan six times whilst he has been at Tottenham.

At Bournemouth last season, Carter-Vickers made 26 appearances as he helped the Cherries reach the Championship play-offs. The report states that they are interested in re-signing the defender, while Norwich and Newcastle are also keen.

Should Celtic pay £5m for Carter-Vickers?

£5m might be a lot of money for Celtic, but recent performances show that the Hoops do need to sign a new centre-back.

Celtic have played three competitive games this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet. The defence didn't cover itself in glory in the weekend's 2-1 loss to Hearts, as Nir Bitton and Carl Starfelt struggled in what was their first game as a centre-back partnership.

Normally Celtic would likely have concerns about paying £5m for a player in the last year of their contract. But if Carter-Vickers is a target that Ange Postecoglou really wants to sign, then the Hoops should make the move.

A look at Celtic's squad on Transfermarkt shows that the Bhoys do need to add another centre-back. There are four in the squad - and youngster Dane Murray has been used there as well.

But Osaze Urhoghide has yet to make a first-team appearance, Christopher Jullien is injured and Starfelt has literally just joined the club. If Celtic had another centre-back in the squad, then Bitton would not have to play in defence when he is primarily a midfielder.

Only time will tell if the Hoops do elect to spend the £5m, but it would certainly help the team if more defenders are signed during the transfer window.

