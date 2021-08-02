Everton Transfer News: Rafa Benitez's stance on James Rodriguez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Liverpool Echo have delivered an update on the future of Everton's attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

What's the latest transfer news involving Rodriguez?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, The Telegraph reported last month that the Toffees could be willing to sell Rodriguez this summer, just one year after he joined the club.

Now, it has emerged that Rafael Benitez has told the 80-cap international that he is not part of his plans for next season, and that Everton will allow him to leave in the coming weeks if they receive an appropriate offer.

It's Man United versus Liverpool in the race to sign Saul Niguez! Hear the latest on The Football Terrace...

Why is Rodriguez happy to let Rodriguez go?

Benitez appears to have a couple of reasons for being happy to let Rodriguez go in the current transfer window.

The Spanish coach is reportedly concerned by the 30-year-old's injury record in recent seasons. Furthermore, he wants the team to come together as a whole and work hard off the ball, something that he does not seem to be convinced that Rodriguez will buy into.

Does Benitez have a point?

He does.

Rodriguez has not played more than 23 league games in any of his last five seasons, with injuries regularly causing him to spend significant periods of time on the sidelines. It is understandable that Benitez has his reservations about Rodriguez's fitness.

It should also be noted that while he did chip in with 10 goal contributions last term, six of those came in his first five matches, and his form seemed to tail off in the latter stages of the season. With this in mind, Benitez does seem to be spot on in his thinking that Rodriguez struggles to pull his weight throughout the course of a campaign.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Richarlison wear for Everton? 8 9 10 7

Will Everton manage to offload Rodriguez this summer?

We are now into the final month of the transfer window, so time is certainly ticking when it comes to Everton managing to get Rodriguez off their books.

He has had a glittering career, winning league titles in Spain, Germany and Portugal, while also lifting the Champions League trophy on two occasions during his time at Real Madrid. With these achievements behind him, some may expect it to be easy for Everton to sell him this summer.

However, Rodriguez is now into his thirties and is reportedly earning upwards of £200,000-a-week at Goodison Park. Will any other side be happy to pay him such hefty wages at this stage of his career?

That remains to be seen but it does not seem to be a foregone conclusion that Everton will be able to offload him in the coming weeks for these reasons.

News Now - Sport News