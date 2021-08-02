Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are keen on moves for both Ryan Kent and Glen Kamara this summer, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

During what has been a relatively quiet summer in general, Marcelo Bielsa has strengthened his squad with the signing of Barcelona's Junior Firpo, while also securing Jack Harrison on a permanent deal.

Now, the Yorkshire giants are considering moves for the Rangers stars as they target qualification for European football next season.

How much could the duo cost to sign?

GMS has previously reported that both Kent and Kamara are chasing new contracts after successful seasons last time out. While that is not a suggestion that either are particularly looking to leave Ibrox, it has invited attention from elsewhere.

Leeds did have a £10m offer for Kent snubbed little under a year ago now while The Daily Mail have claimed Kamara is valued around a similar mark. As it stands, both will be out of contract in the summer of 2023, should there be little development on the contract front.

Could Rangers really sell two of their best players?

Obviously, the idea of selling some of the club's best players doesn't seem conducive to building what could be a dynasty in Scotland. Indeed, having won the Scottish Premiership at a canter last time out - coupled with the current problems at Celtic - Steven Gerrard's side look in a good position to dominate.

Still, the chance to raise money and strengthen the squad in a post-pandemic market is tempting and GIVEMESPORT also understands both Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi could be sold at the right price.

At this stage, Leeds' interest has not formalised into anything concrete and there is nothing to suggest all four of the big names could leave, just that deals could be done.

What has been said about Rangers' transfer business this summer?

Speaking ahead of the opening-day win over Livingston, Gerrard did admit Rangers could sell some of their biggest names, although did stress it would be on the club's terms.

"I’m not shying away from the fact that if the right bid landed for any of our players then I’ll get a call from the board," he said (via The Scotsman).

"I’ll cross that bridge when it happens, because at the moment we haven’t had one single bid for any of our players besides George Edmundson, and we accepted that bid."

