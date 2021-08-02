Wolves quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present players?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to make a positive start to life under the guidance of manager Bruno Lage later this month when they face Leicester City on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Drafted in as Nuno Espirito-Santo's replacement, the 45-year-old has big shoes to fill as his predecessor completely transformed the club's fortunes during his successful stint at Molineux.

After helping the club seal promotion to the top-flight in 2018, Nuno guided Wolves to back-to-back seventh-place finishes in the top-flight before an inconsistent 2020/21 campaign culminated in his departure.

Keen to stamp his own authority on his squad, Lage has already secured the services of Jose Sa, Yerson Mosquera, Bendeguz Bolla and Francisco Trincao whilst Rayan Ait-Nouri has made a permanent move to the West Midlands following a fruitful loan spell last season.

Whereas Barcelona loanee Trincao is set to follow in the footsteps of Rui Patricio and Stephen Ward by wearing the number 11 shirt next season, Ait-Nouri will continue to don the number three jersey.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the Premier League next season, Wolves may need to turn to Pedro Neto for inspiration later this year when the winger makes his return to full fitness.

The winger, who wears the number seven shirt for the Wanderers, provided 11 direct goal contributions in the Premier League last season before suffering a serious knee injury in April.

