West Ham Transfer News: Kurt Zouma alternative identified

West Ham are interested in signing Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, as reported by Sky Sports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Milenkovic?

The Premier League outfit have reportedly held talks with La Viola to gauge Milenkovic's availability, as David Moyes looks to bolster his defensive options this summer.

Milenkovic is into the final year of his contract at Fiorentina, so would be a free agent in 2022 as things stand.

Have West Ham been linked with another centre-back?

They have.

GIVEMESPORT covered a report by The Telegraph last week claiming that the Irons were keen on signing Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in the current transfer window.

The French defender is open to moving to West Ham but the east London club reportedly have a couple of concerns about the potential transfer.

It is understood that Zouma's price-tag - believed to be £25m - and his wages could prove to be a stumbling block moving forwards. With this seemingly in mind, West Ham appear to have now stepped up their interest in Milenkovic.

What is Milenkovic's pedigree?

Although he is only 23, Milenkovic is still vastly experienced at the highest level. Having started his career in his homeland of Serbia, he moved to Italy in 2017.

Since then he has made 133 appearances for Fiorentina, with 121 of those coming in Serie A. In each of his last three campaigns, he has played at least 34 league matches, highlighting how he has become a mainstay in the side's back line in recent years.

Furthermore, the 6 foot 4 defender has also accumulated 28 caps on the international stage, illustrating how he has already achieved some impressive feats at such a young age.

Would he be an even better signing than Zouma?

It's a possibility.

Zouma would appear to be a positive signing for West Ham given how he seems to be moving into his prime, and he proved last season that he is a threat in the opposition penalty area as he scored five league goals for Chelsea.

Yet Milenkovic is three years younger than his counterpart so may have more room for improvement over the coming seasons, while he has also shown that he can produce the goods when venturing forwards, having netted 11 times in his last three years in Serie A.

His experience should not be an issue either, given how regularly he has played in one of Europe's top leagues, while Zouma has struggled for game time during certain moments of his Chelsea career, and has been sent out on loan to Stoke and Everton as a result.

Milenkovic has demonstrated his class over a number of seasons, and he could get the chance to show just how good he can be if he moves to West Ham this summer.

