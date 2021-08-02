Celtic Transfer News: Hoops set to make significant offer to Joe Hart

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic hope to make Joe Hart their highest-paid player in a bid to wrap up a deal this week, Football Insider reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joe Hart?

The report discloses that Celtic want to sign Hart by Friday, and are set to offer the Englishman a wage of just over £35,000 a week - which will make the 34-year-old Celtic's highest-paid player.

Has Hart given any indication that he wants to join Celtic?

Football Insider recently reported that the player is willing to take a pay cut in order to join Celtic, which suggests Hart does have interest in making the move north of the border.

Even if Hart does accept Celtic's wage offer, there is still work to be done on the deal, as the former Manchester City goalkeeper has a year left to run on his Tottenham contract.

As recently covered by GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Record reported that the Hoops may need to pay £1m to sign the goalkeeper, rather than signing him on a free transfer as initially hoped.

Enter Giveaway

Do Celtic urgently need to sign a goalkeeper?

Celtic need to sign a new No.1 urgently as both of the goalkeepers that have been used so far this season have struggled.

Vasilis Barkas was arguably at fault for Midtjylland's goal in the Champions League qualifying tie first leg. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, his performance was heavily criticised by former Hoops striker Chris Sutton. Barkas has not featured in Celtic's two competitive games since that error, he has been replaced by Scott Bain.

Bain hasn't had the best of starts to season 21/22 either. He has conceded four goals in the two games he has played, and arguably could have done better with John Soutar's winning goal for Hearts in the 2-1 defeat at the weekend.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will likely have to play either Bain or Barkas in the upcoming Europa League qualifier against Jablonec on Thursday, but it looks as if the club are trying to get Hart in for the league game after that.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Celtic won? 49 50 51 52

When could Hart make his Celtic debut?

Football Insider's report discloses that Celtic are trying to get Hart signed by Friday so he can feature for the Hoops in their next league game. That game is on Sunday against Dundee, and it will be significant as it will be watched by 24,500 fans at Celtic Park, which will be the biggest attendance in the stadium since March 2020.

After the loss to Hearts, it is a game which Celtic really need to win to kickstart the league campaign. Having Hart in the side could well help the Hoops get the three points needed. He would no doubt relish playing in front of a big crowd after spending last season in empty stadiums with Tottenham.

News Now - Sport News