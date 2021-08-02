Tottenham Transfer News: Nuno pushing to agree deal with Wolves

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Football Insider, newly appointed Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is pushing for Spurs to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Conor Coady?

Football Insider claim that Tottenham have opened preliminary talks over the potential signing of Coady from Wolves this summer.

The report suggests that Spurs boss Nuno is pushing hard for the north London outfit to land Coady and the club have now set their sights on the 28-year-old.

What did Steve Holland say about Coady's impact at the Euros?

England's assistant manager Holland was full of praise for Coady earlier this month and claimed that the Wolves defender spoke like a captain for the Three Lions, despite not featuring for the side at Euro 2020.

Speaking to BBC Football Daily this summer, as per the Express and Star, Holland said, "My player of the tournament so far is Conor Coady, I would say.

"He's not get on the pitch yet, but on the training pitch he gives everything. In the dressing room before the game, he speaks like he's captain despite the fact he's not been on the pitch yet. That's incredibly difficult to do."

He added, "A selfless approach, what's best for the team, is not easy to do."

What were Coady's stats last season?

Coady proved to be a reliable presence at the heart of Wolves' backline as according to WhoScored, no player in the squad made more Premier League starts than him with 37 last season.

The captain also made 3.5 clearances per league game for his side and won 1.1 aerial duels each match last term.

Coady's ability on the ball and distribution from the back was arguably his most valuable asset for Wolves in the previous campaign. The 28-year-old averaged 6.7 accurate long balls per game - more than any other outfield player in England's top flight.

Will Nuno play with three centre-backs at Spurs?

Should Tottenham sign Coady this summer it would suggest that Nuno will play his preferred 3-4-3 system in north London next season.

Coady has predominantly featured in the middle of a back three throughout his career at Wolves, particularly under the management of the Portuguese boss.

Tottenham are also linked with signing Atalanta defender Cristian Romero which suggests that Spurs are looking to ensure they're well stocked at the back ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Whether the north London outfit actually play with three centre-backs at the start of the season remains to be seen. Although, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if they did.

