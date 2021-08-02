Chelsea Transfer News: Journalist confirms £85.5m bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea made a €100m (£85.5m) offer for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Federico Chiesa?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, La Gazzetta dello Sport recently claimed that Liverpool tabled an offer of €100m (£85.5m) for Chiesa which was turned down by Juventus.

It's unclear when Liverpool's proposal was actually made, but the bid was rejected as the Italian giants believe the winger is pivotal to their project in the coming campaigns.

It now appears that Chelsea also made an offer for the 23-year-old which was declined by Juventus.

What has Florian Plettenberg said about Chiesa?

Journalist Plettenberg claims that Chelsea had a bid of €100m (£85.5m) for Chiesa rejected by Juventus as the Italy international wants to remain with the club next season.

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room, Plettenberg said, "Liverpool and Chelsea made a bid for Federico Chiesa. Chelsea 100% bid €100million, I don't know the amount that Liverpool bid. Juventus turned down the bids and Chiesa wants to stay at Juve."

According to Salary Sport, Chiesa earns a weekly wage of £57,000 at Juventus. The winger is technically still contracted to Fiorentina and his deal is set to expire in 2022.

Although, he is in the middle of a two-year loan spell at Juve and the Italian giants reportedly have the option to sign him on a permanent basis next summer.

How did Chiesa perform last season?

According to WhoScored, Chiesa ended the 2020/21 Serie A campaign as the second best performer for Juventus with a rating of 7.21 - only bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chiesa registered 16 goal contributions in 30 appearances for Juve in Italy's top flight last season and cemented himself as a part of the European giant's starting XI.

The winger completed 1.6 dribbles per league game last term and made 1.5 key passes for the Italian outfit.

Chiesa also played a key role in Italy's Euro 2020 success this summer and was part of the side that defeated England on penalties in the final of the tournament. The 23-year-old netted twice in seven appearances for the European Champions.

Is Chiesa worth £85.5m?

Arguably not.

Whilst Chiesa had a strong European Championships with Italy, it's difficult to see how he'd be worth such a high price-tag already. There is certainly an argument to be made that Chelsea should wait another year to see how he develops at Juventus.

He registered an impressive 18 goal contributions in Serie A last term, but it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old can continue that fine form heading into next season.

Regardless of how much the Blues offer Juventus, it appears that Chiesa would prefer to stay with the Italian giants. This would be a major stumbling block for Chelsea who may now be forced to look elsewhere in the transfer market for an attacker.

