Man United Transfer News: Midfielder price-tag emerges after wonder strike

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester United are looking to receive a fee in the region of £20m for Andreas Pereira this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Andreas Pereira?

Konur claims that Man United want around £20m for Brazilian playmaker Pereira this summer as the Manchester outfit look to offload him on a permanent basis.

The journalist reveals that Lazio made an offer to sign the 25-year-old on loan for another season after he spent the previous campaign with the Italian side. The Red Devils reportedly declined this proposal and named their price for the midfielder.

How did Pereira perform last season?

Pereira struggled to make an impact at Lazio last season and was reduced to a place on the substitutes bench for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian made just three starts in Serie A last term and appeared as a substitute on 23 occasions.

In only 527 minutes of game-time, the 25-year-old netted one goal and registered two assists in Italy's top flight last season.

Does he have a future at Man United?

Pereira has been involved in United's pre-season which suggests that his Red Devils career may not be completely over just yet. He even scored a long-range volley against Brentford last week in a 2-2 draw with the newly promoted Premier League side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for the midfielder after his goal and claimed that his strike was out of this world.

Transfer News LIVE: Kane skips Spurs training, Tottenham keen on Traore

Speaking on MUTV after last week's pre-season friendly as per Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said, “We might just hand [the goal of the season award] out, that hit from Andreas was out of this world, I’m thinking please take a touch. Andreas has got technique, what a hit."

Whether Pereira actually has a future at Man United remains to be seen.

Who could United spend the money on?

Kieran Trippier seems the most likely as he has been linked with a return to England this summer. Recent reports suggested that the Atletico Madrid defender is prepared to wait until the end of the window for a move to Old Trafford.

Man United's Paul Pogba is reportedly attracting interest from PSG and his current deal is set to expire next summer when he'll be free to leave the club for nothing.

This suggests that perhaps the Red Devils could also sign a midfielder to replace Pogba. United had been tipped to move for Eduardo Camavinga this summer, although talk has died down over this potential transfer and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal over the line.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

News Now - Sport News