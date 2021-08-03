Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PSG's 2021/22 season got underway last Sunday evening in the Trophée des Champions.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were beaten 1-0 by Lille in what was a rather dull encounter out in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PSG were without a number of their superstars for the game, including the world's most expensive footballer Neymar, who will also be unavailable for the team's Ligue 1 opener versus Troyes on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is still on holiday after starring at the 2021 Copa America over the summer, a tournament in which his Brazil side were beaten in the final by Lionel Messi's Argentina.

It's a well-deserved break for Neymar, who was named in the South American tournament's best XI after netting two goals and contributing three assists.

But despite the fact he's earned a holiday, the former Barcelona man is being criticised on social media for enjoying his time away from the sport a little too much.

Images of Neymar looking very slightly out of shape for an elite-level athlete have done the rounds on Twitter, with one post coming from RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo.

It's resulted in fans comparing the PSG man to the likes of Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario, whose footballing peaks famously ended prematurely as a result of partying off the field.

Have a look at the photos of Neymar for yourself...

Neymar enjoying himself on holiday

Fan reaction to Neymar's physique

Football Twitter really is a savage place at times.

The tweets above beg the question; is there really anything wrong with Neymar's physique in the images? In our opinion, no, no there is not.

Yes, the two-time South American Footballer of the Year isn't sporting the six-pack that he usually does during a season, but why does that matter when he's on holiday?

Neymar will almost certainly be able to shed the small amount of excess weight in no time at all when he returns to Paris and then he'll get back to doing what he does best for PSG - scoring and assisting goals for fun.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 20 Neymar began his professional career at which club? Corinthians Internacional Santos Flamengo

News Now - Sport News