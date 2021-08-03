Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the eyes of many, Thierry Henry is the greatest player of the Premier League era.

The Frenchman was simply unstoppable in his prime at Arsenal, scoring and assisting goals at a frightening rate.

Henry won two European Golden Shoes and four Premier League Golden Boots with the Gunners. He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year every season from 2000/01 to 2005/06.

His collection of individual accolades is enormous and it's hard to think of an argument as to why he's not the finest player English football has seen in modern times.

But if you're one of the few who believe Henry isn't worthy of that prestigious title, then allow us to provide yet more evidence to back-up the 43-year-old's claim.

With no competitive football to keep us busy, we decided to use Transfermarkt to work out the Premier League player with the most goals and assists combined across all competitions in each year of the 21st century.

Henry finished top of the pile five times in a row, with no other player claiming the gold meal in a year more than three times.

Check out our findings for yourself below:

2000 | Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 42

Games: 44

Goals: 26

Assists: 16

2001 | Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 36

Games: 51

Goals: 30

Assists: 6

2002 | Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 44

Games: 52

Goals: 27

Assists: 17

2003 | Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 59

Games: 51

Goals: 31

Assists: 28

2004 | Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 59

Games: 43

Goals: 43

Assists: 16

2005 | Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - 44

Games: 56

Goals: 26

Assists: 18

2006 | Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - 38

Games: 47

Goals: 27

Assists: 11

2007 | Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 49

Games: 50

Goals: 29

Assists: 20

2008 | Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 45

Games: 48

Goals: 33

Assists: 12

2009 | Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - 44

Games: 51

Goals: 30

Assists: 14

2010 | Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - 44

Games: 42

Goals: 26

Assists: 18

2011 | Robin van Persie (Arsenal) - 52

Games: 48

Goals: 42

Assists: 10

2012 | Robin van Persie (Arsenal/Manchester United) - 48

Games: 47

Goals: 33

Assists: 15

2013 | Luis Suarez (Liverpool) - 47

Games: 33

Goals: 33

Assists: 14

2014 | Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - 39

Games: 35

Goals: 28

Assists: 11

2015 | Romelu Lukaku (Everton) - 39

Games: 46

Goals: 31

Assists: 8

2016 | Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - 43

Games: 48

Goals: 36

Assists: 7

2017 | Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 58

Games: 46

Goals: 49

Assists: 9

2018 | Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 55

Games: 50

Goals: 37

Assists: 18

2019 | Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 49

Games: 54

Goals: 35

Assists: 14

2020 | Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 44

Games: 45

Goals: 26

Assists: 18

As well as finishing first on five occasions, Henry holds the record for most goals and assists combined in a year with 59, which he achieved in both 2003 and 2004.

Drogba claimed first-place in three years this century while at Chelsea, with Ronaldo, Aguero and Van Persie the other players to take top spot multiple times.

Fernandes may join that exclusive club, as the United man is currently leading the way in 2021 after his prolific 2020.

