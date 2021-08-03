Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Karsten Warholm produced one of the most sensational world record runs in Olympics history to take gold in the men’s 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020.

The Norwegian recorded a lightning-quick time of 45.94 seconds, destroying his previous world record in the process.

Warholm had previously set the world record of 46.70 in Oslo in July.

But the 25-year-old produced a performance for the ages on the biggest stage, finishing just ahead of USA’s Rai Benjamin, who also broke the previous record in arguably the most thrilling contest of this summer’s Olympics.

"You know the cliche that it hasn't sunk in yet? I don't think it has but I feel ecstatic," Warholm, who is now the holder of the European, World and Olympic titles, was quoted saying by BBC Sport.

"I can't believe the time, it's so fast! A lot of the time I am asked about the perfect race... I said it didn't exist, but this is the closest I've ever come.

"I told myself going into the race, remember all the work you have put in. It was the only thing missing from my [medal] collection.

"I can't describe how important this is for me. This is what I do morning until night - it's huge."

You can watch Warholm’s remarkable run here…

Oh my word. That is insane!

His epic celebration after realising what he’d just achieved was also incredible…

Now that’s what you call a celebration.

Was Warholm's world record better than Usain Bolt's?

Needless to say, Warholm’s world record run sparked a massive reaction on social media.

Former Team GB gold medalist Greg Rutherford believes Warholm has produced the greatest performance in athletics history on the track, adding it’s “better than” Usain Bolt’s legendary world record run in the 100m.

Let’s check out more of the best reaction…

Warholm’s world record has the potential to stand for many, many years to come.

