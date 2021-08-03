Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the summer of 2014, Liverpool sold Luis Suarez to Barcelona for a fee believed to be around £75 million.

The Uruguayan lit up the Premier League in 2013/14, netting 31 goals and contributing 17 assists in just 33 appearances.

At the time, Suarez was playing football from a different planet and everyone knew that replacing him was going to be an incredibly tough task for Brendan Rodgers and Liverpool.

But despite the fact that it was always going to be difficult finding the right players to spend the Suarez money on ahead of the 2014/15 season, Liverpool did a pretty woeful job in hindsight.

The Merseyside club signed eight players on permanent deals in the 2014 summer transfer window and only one still dons the famous red jersey in the present day.

Let's take a look at what happened to the octet that cost Liverpool a combined total of £124.77 million...

Adam Lallana

The tricky midfielder was signed from Southampton for £27.90 million and for a short time, he was one of Jurgen Klopp's most important players.

Sadly, persistent injuries resulted in Lallana's Liverpool career ending with a bit of a whimper and the 33-year-old was allowed to join Brighton on a free transfer in 2020.

Dejan Lovren

Like Lallana, Lovren swapped Southampton for Merseyside in 2014 and the Croatian defender certainly produced some memorable moments in a Liverpool shirt.

But he was far too prone to errors for much of his time in English football and it's hard to label him as a successful signing due to that. Lovren is currently with Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Lazar Markovic

The Serbian winger was signed for £22.50 million and arrived at Anfield with a glowing reputation thanks to his exploits at Benfica.

Markovic couldn't live up to the hype, though, making just 34 appearances for Liverpool's first-team. After loan spells at the likes of Hull City and Sporting Lisbon, he joined Fulham on a free transfer in 2019, before returning to Partizan Belgrade seven months later.

Mario Balotelli

The signing of Balotelli could not have gone any worse for Liverpool. Without Suarez, they needed a new high-quality goalscorer and it was thought the Italian could deliver the goods.

Unfortunately, he netted only four in his 28 appearances in 2014/15, which resulted in him being loaned out to AC Milan for the following season. Balotelli has since spent time with Nice, Marseille, Brescia and Monza, with his latest move this summer seeing him join Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

Alberto Moreno

Liverpool acquired the attack-minded Spanish full-back from Sevilla for £16.20 million and it ultimately proved to be a bit of a disastrous signing.

Moreno never adjusted to the harsh demands of English football and the arrival of Andy Robertson saw him demoted to the bench for good. The 29-year-old joined Villarreal back in 2019.

Divock Origi

Origi will always be a Liverpool cult hero for his contribution to the team's Champions League success in 2018/19, which included a brace against Barcelona and a goal in the final versus Tottenham.

But overall, the Belgian hasn't been a great signing. He's scored only 35 goals in his 157 appearances for the club and it's evident that they need to sell him soon and find a suitable upgrade.

Emre Can

Can was arguably the best signing of the bunch. The versatile German was an important member of the squad during his four years at Anfield and a number of fans were gutted to see him sign for Juventus in 2018 after his Liverpool contract had expired.

The 27-year-old is now at Borussia Dortmund, where he's continuing to impress.

Rickie Lambert

The third and final player signed by Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 was Lambert and like Balotelli, the Englishman came nowhere close to softening the blow of Suarez's exit.

Lambert scored just three goals in 36 games for the Reds and was promptly sold to West Brom in 2015. The now 39-year-old called time on his playing career in 2017 after a season at Cardiff City.

