Jack Grealish has been warned by Aston Villa fans that Manchester City will “ruin” him if he completes a £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium.

Villa are expected to accept City’s bid, which would break the British transfer record, according to Sky Sports.

Grealish extended his Aston Villa contract by a further five years in September 2020, keeping him tied to the club until 2025, but the club’s decision to accept City’s record-breaking offer leaves the England international with a big decision to make.

The 25-year-old, who scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 26 Premier League matches for Villa last season, enhanced his reputation with a series of eye-catching performances at Euro 2020.

Fans were desperate to see even more of the creative attacking winger as England reached their first major tournament final since 1966.

It had been reported before this summer’s European Championships that City wanted to sign Grealish, along with Tottenham captain Harry Kane.

Kane is set to be fined by Spurs after he missed training on Monday in a bid to force a move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Grealish, on the other hand, has still been training with Villa, the club he has supported since childhood.

Aston Villa fans warn Grealish over Man City move

A group of Villa fans turned up to the field that Grealish and his teammates were training on this week and warned their star man that joining City will end up destroying his career.

The footage shows Grealish, who posed for photos, being told by fans: “Do you wanna join a club that was formed 10 years ago?”

And “City are a small club mate, they’ll ruin you!”

Grealish, keeping a smile on his face while giving nothing away, ignored the comments about City.

When asked if he has a pack of hairbands, Grealish responded: “Nah, just one!”

He was also told to “stay” and “sign the contract” as Villa fans fear that their beloved skipper is about to leave the club.

Watch the footage here…

Although Grealish clearly loves Villa, a move to City makes complete sense for the winger, especially if Villa are prepared to cash in.

He’ll surely just be hoping that Villa fans understand his decision to accept this incredible opportunity to fulfil his potential and win the biggest trophies that club football has to offer.

