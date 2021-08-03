Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There was heartbreak again for the Team GB sprinters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as Adam Gemili picked up a serious hamstring injury in the warm-up, causing him to take two minutes limping through his 200m heat.

When Gemili spoke to BBC Sport post-injury, the pain and upset was evident.

He said: “It’s just the worst feeling in the world. Literally my last block before I went into the call room and I just felt my hamstring just...”

The Brit then paused and took a deep breath as the emotions understandably took over him.

He followed: “I just felt my hamstring go and I’m in so much pain. I said just strap it up and let me go out there, at least try, because you have to try and… yeah.

“I can’t believe it, I just can’t believe this has happened.. I was ready to go out there and win, try and get a medal, at least a PB.”

The interview makes for distressing footage as Gemili looks distraught throughout and clearly still trying to recover from both the injury and event.

At Rio 2016, the sprinter missed out on a bronze medal by three thousandths of a second, and would have entered the Tokyo Olympics with everything to play for and prove, and it now seems as though he will not get the chance this time around.

A torn hamstring is one of the more serious injuries for athletes which will need time to allow recovery before they attempt to run again.

Dina Asher-Smith, who was a likely contender to win a medal in the 100m and 200m, tore a hamstring just five weeks before the Games began, yet recovered for the 100m semi-finals, before withdrawing from the 200m.

Another Team GB sprinter Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake also failed to get out of his 200m heat and said that he would “ask for more from myself in the future.”

With the sprinters representing Team GB not having the best of luck so far in the competition, hopefully they can pull together for the remaining days to conjure up a result in the difficult circumstances they’re facing.

News Now - Sport News