WWE fans made their feelings loud and clear at last night’s RAW event in Chicago.

The event, which took place at the Allstate Arena, was the first since Bray Wyatt’s shock release from WWE after 12 years with the company.

In that time, he has undoubtedly become a fan favourite, as well as holding an array of titles to his name; 1x WWE Champion, 2x Universal Champion, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Champion and 1x RAW Tag Team Champion.

However, despite Wyatt’s popularity amongst fans and being a former world champion, the news broke of his release from WWE on July 31.

During the opening segment of Monday’s RAW event, fans could be heard throughout the arena chanting “We want Wyatt!” over and over.

Wyatt was branded ‘the new face of fear’ when he donned a menacing alter ego - ‘The Fiend’. This new persona and look, as well as his entrance walk, was likened to that of The Undertaker’s, with them being similarly fearsome and thrilling to watch.

It is now rumoured amongst wrestling fans that The Fiend could be turning to the competition: All Elite Wrestling (AEW), along with the highly anticipated return of WWE legend CM Punk.

The audience was also well aware of the Punk to AEW rumours, as they were heard repeatedly chanting his name at the arena.

In a clip shared to Twitter by @trell8301, you can hear CM Punk’s name ringing out through the fans, with one even adding in “and don’t forget Bray Wyatt!”

WWE fans are known for being incredibly loyal to the company, with most fans having followed the storylines and drama since childhood, but with the release of so many loved personalities in the wrestling world, All Elite Wrestling could be there to mend the hearts of disappointed fans across the world.

