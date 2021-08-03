Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was another busy night for WWE on Monday Night Raw last night, with the SummerSlam pay-per-view event just over two weeks away.

Goldberg reissued his SummerSlam challenge to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off Raw to try and convince Goldberg to change his mind about confronting The All Mighty, but it was not meant to be. The WWE Hall of Famer reemerged more fired up than ever to proclaim that Lashley is, in fact, next at SummerSlam.

As Goldberg was leaving the ring, the WWE Champion and MVP looked to make their acquaintance with Goldberg’s son, Gage, and the WWE Hall of Famer did not take too kindly, delivering an emphatic Spear to MVP.

Drew McIntyre def. Veer & Shanky via disqualification in a Handicap Match

Jinder Mahal stacked the deck against Drew McIntyre this time around, as The Scottish Warrior took on both Veer & Shanky in a Handicap Match. It didn’t take long for Mahal to join in on the attack, causing the disqualification and outnumbering McIntyre even further.

When Mahal and his cohorts all lined up with steel chairs, McIntyre responded in a big way by wielding the mighty sword he named Angela after his mother, forcing the menacing trio to retreat.

Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax

Looking for a huge win ahead of SummerSlam, former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley went toe-to-toe with Nia Jax. Shayna Baszler looked to provide her partner with an assist, but it backfired, leading Ripley to roll up The Irresistible Force for the win.

After the match, the tension between Jax and Baszler nearly came to a boiling point, but The Nightmare decided to make one last statement at Jax’s expense in the form of a huge Riptide.

MACE & T-BAR def. Mansoor & Mustafa Ali

Mansoor & Mustafa Ali set out to recapture the magic in their second outing as a tag team, tasked with a rematch against the powerful MACE & T-BAR. Mansoor & hometown hero Ali put forth another impressive effort, but this time MACE & T-BAR proved to be too much for them.

After T-BAR defeated Mansoor with a vicious discus big boot, Ali berated his partner, only to turn around and be on the receiving end of some High Justice.

Tamina def. Doudrop

With her partner Natalya recovering from surgery, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina marched into singles action against Eva Marie’s powerhouse, Doudrop. After a grueling matchup, Tamina pulled off a thunderous Samoan Drop to defeat Doudrop, much to the dismay of Eva Marie.

Alexa Bliss and Lilly seemed to thoroughly enjoy the result, however, as Bliss proudly announced Eva as the loser of the match following the bout.

Damian Priest def. John Morrison

After initially intending to issue an official challenge to United States Champion Sheamus, Damian Priest shifted his focus to The Miz & John Morrison during a heated exchange on “Miz TV.”

The result was a match pitting The Archer of Infamy against America’s Moist Wanted that saw Priest pick up the win after sending Morrison South of Heaven.

Damian Priest & Ricochet def. Sheamus & John Morrison

United States Champion Sheamus looked to quickly capitalize by attacking Damian Priest following his win over John Morrison, leading Ricochet to burst on the scene to even the odds.

This resulted in an impromptu tag team match, which saw Priest & Ricochet gel to pick up the victory after Priest once again defeated Morrison, this time with the Reckoning.

Omos def. Riddle

Riddle jumped all over the colossal Raw Tag Team Champion Omos to start off this match, needing every bit of offense he could possibly land to try and earn the victory.

Omos was just too much for The Original Bro, laying him out with a devastating two-handed Chokeslam to earn the dominant victory.

Keith Lee def. Karrion Kross

NXT Champion Karrion Kross set out to make Keith Lee fall and pray for the second straight week, but Lee had other plans.

The two men went to war in another hard-hitting encounter, but this time, Lee was able to hit his patented Spirit Bomb on the current NXT Champion on his way to a huge bounceback victory.

Reggie def. Akira Tozawa in a 24/7 Championship Match

Having successfully defended his 24/7 Championship against R-Truth and Chad Gable last week, Reggie was back at it, this time against former champion Akira Tozawa.

In another impressive performance, the acrobatic champion used every ounce of quickness and agility in his arsenal to defeat Tozawa and remain 24/7 Champion.

Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. def. Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred Match

After Charlotte Flair vowed earlier in the night to destroy Nikki A.S.H. to the point where she might not even make it to SummerSlam, The Almost Superhero proved herself in a big way against The Queen.

The Raw Women’s Champion went toe-to-toe with Flair in a brutal No Holds Barred Match which culminated in Flair careening through a table and A.S.H. hitting a rope-assisted suplex to finally score her one-on-one victory over the 11-time Women’s Champion

