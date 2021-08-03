Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On last night's blockbuster episode of Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title against Hall of Famer Goldberg at SummerSlam.

The stacked pay-per-view, which is slated to take place in Las Vegas on August 21, will see Goldberg and Lashley go one-on-one for the first time in their careers.

The feud between the two started after Goldberg returned to WWE on the Monday Night Raw episode after Money in the Bank, challenging Bobby Lashley to a title match.

WWE released the following into its official website confirming the news:

Following Bobby Lashley’s dominant WWE Money in the Bank win, Goldberg returned with a challenge.

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

The WWE Universe will find out when The All Mighty Bobby Lashley meets the legendary Goldberg in a huge WWE Title showdown at SummerSlam.

Lashley was on the top of his game at WWE Money in the Bank, as the dominant champion put his incredible power on display in a victory over Kofi Kingston. The exhibition of power left mystery around who would muster the courage to challenge him next, but Goldberg put the doubts to rest with a challenge for the champion the next night on Raw. Lashley would initially turn down the proposal, but after MVP fell victim to an earth-shattering Spear from the WWE Hall of Famer the following week, the WWE Champion obliged the SummerSlam offer.

Will The All Mighty Era reign on? Or will Lashley indeed be next in the battle of the two goliaths?

