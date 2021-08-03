League of Legends (Patch 11.15) - Best Champions Tier List

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is a huge amount of choice when it comes to picking a champion in League of Legends. Here's the current tier list for gamers based on Patch 11.15.

This list is based in part on the ProGuides Tier List for the latest iteration of the game's build. The list is based on Riot Game's patch notes acknowledging champion changes, the overall statistics of each champion, the champion’s performance in low-mid elo and the champion’s kit and their ability to impact the game.

Please note that the champions are not listed in order for each tier, due to their differing range of abilities and classes.

Here's the current Tier List for League of Legends Patch 11.15:

S Tier

Annie

Xin Zhao

Urgot

LeBlanc

Vladimir

Fiddlesticks

Tristana

Ashe

Jax

Morgana

Evelynn

Anivia

Shaco

Kassadin

Irelia

Blitzcrank

Malphite

Katarina

Nocturne

Maokai

Elise

Wukong

Lee Sin

Vayne

Heimerdinger

Ezreal

Yorick

Leona

Malzahar

Talon

Riven

Kog'Maw

Shen

Ahri

Fizz

Fiora

Ziggs

Lulu

Draven

Kha'Zix

Diana

Kayn

Zyra

Kai'Sa

Zac

Yasuo

Camille

Jhin

Kindred

Jinx

Tahm Kench

Viego

Senna

Zed

Qiyana

Yuumi

Samira

Thresh

Sylas

Yone

Sett

Gwen

A Tier

Olaf

Galio

Kayle

Master Yi

Alistar

Sion

Teemo

Warwick

Nunu & Willump

Miss Fortune

Zilean

Singed

Twitch

Karthus

Cho'Gath

Amumu

Rammus

Sona

Janna

Karma

Taric

Veigar

Swain

Caitlyn

Renekton

Brand

Rumble

Cassiopeia

Skarner

Nasus

Nidalee

Poppy

Pantheon

Kennen

Garen

Lux

Xerath

Graves

Volibear

Viktor

Darius

Quinn

Aurelion Sol

Serpahine

Gnar

Taliyah

Braum

Kled

Ekko

Aatrox

Nami

Illaoi

Rek'Sai

Ivern

Bard

Ornn

Neeko

Rell

Lillia

B Tier

Twisted Fate

Ryze

Sivir

Soraka

Tryndamere

Trundle

Jarvan IV

Orianna

Udyr

Gragas

Mordekaiser

Akali

Shyvana

Rengar

Varus

Sejuani

Hecarim

Jayce

Lissandra

Vel'Koz

Lucian

Vi

Kalista

Rakan

Xayah

Aphelios

Pyke

C Tier

Dr Mundo

Gangplank

Corki

Nautilus

Syndra

Zoe

Azir

