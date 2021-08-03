League of Legends (Patch 11.15) - Best Champions Tier List
There is a huge amount of choice when it comes to picking a champion in League of Legends. Here's the current tier list for gamers based on Patch 11.15.
This list is based in part on the ProGuides Tier List for the latest iteration of the game's build. The list is based on Riot Game's patch notes acknowledging champion changes, the overall statistics of each champion, the champion’s performance in low-mid elo and the champion’s kit and their ability to impact the game.
Please note that the champions are not listed in order for each tier, due to their differing range of abilities and classes.
Here's the current Tier List for League of Legends Patch 11.15:
S Tier
- Annie
- Xin Zhao
- Urgot
- LeBlanc
- Vladimir
- Fiddlesticks
- Tristana
- Ashe
- Jax
- Morgana
- Evelynn
- Anivia
- Shaco
- Kassadin
- Irelia
- Blitzcrank
- Malphite
- Katarina
- Nocturne
- Maokai
- Elise
- Wukong
- Lee Sin
- Vayne
- Heimerdinger
- Ezreal
- Yorick
- Leona
- Malzahar
- Talon
- Riven
- Kog'Maw
- Shen
- Ahri
- Fizz
- Fiora
- Ziggs
- Lulu
- Draven
- Kha'Zix
- Diana
- Kayn
- Zyra
- Kai'Sa
- Zac
- Yasuo
- Camille
- Jhin
- Kindred
- Jinx
- Tahm Kench
- Viego
- Senna
- Zed
- Qiyana
- Yuumi
- Samira
- Thresh
- Sylas
- Yone
- Sett
- Gwen
A Tier
- Olaf
- Galio
- Kayle
- Master Yi
- Alistar
- Sion
- Teemo
- Warwick
- Nunu & Willump
- Miss Fortune
- Zilean
- Singed
- Twitch
- Karthus
- Cho'Gath
- Amumu
- Rammus
- Sona
- Janna
- Karma
- Taric
- Veigar
- Swain
- Caitlyn
- Renekton
- Brand
- Rumble
- Cassiopeia
- Skarner
- Nasus
- Nidalee
- Poppy
- Pantheon
- Kennen
- Garen
- Lux
- Xerath
- Graves
- Volibear
- Viktor
- Darius
- Quinn
- Aurelion Sol
- Serpahine
- Gnar
- Taliyah
- Braum
- Kled
- Ekko
- Aatrox
- Nami
- Illaoi
- Rek'Sai
- Ivern
- Bard
- Ornn
- Neeko
- Rell
- Lillia
B Tier
- Twisted Fate
- Ryze
- Sivir
- Soraka
- Tryndamere
- Trundle
- Jarvan IV
- Orianna
- Udyr
- Gragas
- Mordekaiser
- Akali
- Shyvana
- Rengar
- Varus
- Sejuani
- Hecarim
- Jayce
- Lissandra
- Vel'Koz
- Lucian
- Vi
- Kalista
- Rakan
- Xayah
- Aphelios
- Pyke
C Tier
- Dr Mundo
- Gangplank
- Corki
- Nautilus
- Syndra
- Zoe
- Azir
