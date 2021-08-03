Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Charlotte Flair, seemingly going through her heel character arc, has come under fire for taking it too far on Monday night RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Standing in the centre of the ring, Flair started her controversial promo by talking about gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles recently garnered worldwide attention for withdrawing from the Olympics, despite being a clear favourite to add a gold medal to her already remarkable collection of four.

The gymnast expressed that her reasoning behind withdrawing was mental health concerns, a decision that has since been praised for creating a conversation about athletes’ mental health and has inspired many other Olympians/athletes to speak out on similar issues.

Flair started by saying: “A few days ago, I woke up to a headline that said: 'Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic Games', and I couldn’t help but take a second to think to myself, why would the greatest gymnast of all time not wanna go for the gold anymore? And later I discovered that it was for mental health concerns.

“The more I learned, the more I couldn’t help but empathise with her. Now listen, I’m going somewhere with this.”

The wrestler then proceeded to talk about the Money in the Bank event two weeks prior that saw Nicky A.S.H being crowned the new female champion after cashing in her MITB contract.

Flair continued: “[Nicky] illegitimately won, no - she STOLE my RAW Women’s Championship

“When I woke up the next morning, I couldn’t help but think to myself, what the hell is going on? I am near a breaking point, I am going to have my own nervous breakdown!”

Fans are split on whether or not the promo was appropriate to air, as one fan on Twitter replied to the clip saying: “Someone backstage wrote this and an entire team approved it.”

“Disrespectful isn’t even close as to how terrible this idea was,” wrote @TheCaileyCross.

Another fan said: “The sad part is Charlotte is really good here, but that line was totally unnecessary.”

However, other fans have defended the choices of WWE to include and air the Biles reference, justifying the decision by reminding fans that ‘heel’ wrestlers are meant to say out of pocket things and cause offence.

News Now - Sport News