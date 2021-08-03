Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 is just over a week away and we have all the latest information surrounding the new battle pass that will be released.

Warzone Season 5 Battle pass details

The battle pass can either be free, but you don’t receive all the rewards, or you can unlock all the rewards by purchasing it. If you purchase the battle pass, you can unlock all the rewards throughout the 100 levels.

There are a lot of different rewards you can get via the battle pass, including two weapons, vehicle skins and music, operators and Call of Duty coins.

When the season is released, you will be able to see all the details of the new battle pass, but for now, Treyarch are keeping the rewards a surprise.

There have been some leaks, with one of the operators for both Cold War and Warzone surfacing on social media over the last few days.

The release of a new battle pass is always exciting, and hopefully we are treated to more leaks before it comes out. For now though, the Call of Duty community just have to wait and see what surprises are in store for them.

