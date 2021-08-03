Everton Transfer News: Toffees make big decision over Euro 2020 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton have pulled out of the race to sign PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news involving Dumfries?

The 25-year-old has been on Everton's radar in recent weeks, with Marcel Brands particularly keen on the full-back.

However, it has been claimed that the Toffees have limited funds this summer, and with Dumfries reportedly telling his agent, Mino Raiola, that he prefers a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan, the Premier League outfit have now opted against pursuing the 23-cap Dutch international any further.

What were Dumfries' stats in 2020/21?

PSV were unable to keep pace with Ajax in the Eredivisie last term, finishing 16 points adrift of their rivals but Dumfries was still a shining light for his team.

He registered eight goal involvements when in league action, including six assists (via WhoScored). Only Donyell Malen and Philipp Max (both 8) produced more assists for the side.

Dumfries also ranked inside the top four amongst his teammates when it came to interceptions (49) and key passes (41).

Did he continue his fine form at Euro 2020?

He certainly did.

Dumfries made an eye-catching start to the tournament when he netted the winning goal in the Netherlands' 3-2 win over Ukraine.

He stood out even more in the second group game as he scored a goal and provided an assist against Austria, before then going on to help the side keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 victory over North Macedonia.

The Netherlands suffered a shock defeat in the last 16 against Czech Republic but Dumfries could still leave Euro 2020 with his head held high after a string of exceptional performances.

Will Everton fans be gutted by this news?

Absolutely.

The right-back position looks to be an area of concern for Everton moving into next season, with Seamus Coleman set to turn 33 in October and arguably past his best at this stage, while Jonjoe Kenny has rarely convinced, having made just 48 appearances since breaking into the first-team in 2016.

It appears clear that the side need reinforcements in this position, and Dumfries seemed to be the ideal signing.

He announced himself as a major talent at Euro 2020, and his statistics last season at PSV highlight how he can play at that level for an extended period of time.

However, Everton now look set to miss out on Dumfries, which will be gutting for the club's fans as it will be difficult for Benitez and co. to find a better right-back to go after in the final month of the transfer window.

