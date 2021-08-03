Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was reported yesterday by various reputable sources across the wrestling world that Hall of Famer Ric Flair had been granted his release by WWE.

However, at the time of writing, WWE has yet to confirm that the 16-time World Champion is no longer working with the company.

There is now some more news out there about why Ric Flair is no longer working with WWE, courtesy of Fightful Select.

The site notes that Flair actually asked for his release from the company, phoning Vince McMahon to ask to be let out of his contract and voice his concerns with booking decisions.

As of right now, there is no word on which booking decisions Ric Flair was believed to be unhappy with, but the WWE Hall of Famer has spoken publicly about not liking his storyline with Lacey Evans from earlier on this year.

As of right now, as noted previously, WWE has yet to officially confirm that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is no longer with the company. However, WWE only tends to confirm releases of wrestlers, as opposed to legends.

