Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury added to Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard

British boxing starlets Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury will be featuring on the undercard for Jake Paul's bout against Tyron Woodley later this month.

Both men are signed up with Frank Warren and his promotion, Queensbury Promotions, and have been receiving huge interest from fans across the UK.

Also known as "Dynamite", Dubois had a perfect record with staggering knockout power in his fists before coming unstuck against Joe Joyce but made amends after beating Romanian heavyweight Bogdan Dinu seven months later. His career is far from over with a record of 16 wins with 15 of those coming by way of KO.

Half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, TNT has only had six fights so far but has come out on top in each of those bouts, four of those by KO and two points decision victories.

Fury was involved in a brief war of words with Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer, but a fight never materialised. Despite this, he will be featuring on the night.

Dubois and Fury are in

Confirmed by Warren himself on his official Twitter account, both Dubois and Fury will be participating at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Competing in the heavyweight category, Dubois will face Joe Cusumano. This is a man who has never been stopped in his professional boxing career with a record of 19 victories and just three defeats.

It will be a tough test for the British fighter who will be wanting to get back to winning ways following the disappointment from his Joyce loss.

Fury will be fighting in the light heavyweight division and will take on Anthony Taylor, also known as 'Pretty Boy.' He is not a boxer but in fact an MMA fighter that has sparred with Paul previously.

It will be an interesting event where British boxing fans will be keen to see how their compatriots handle themselves over in the states.

