Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: Germany smash world record to win cycling team pursuit

An exciting day at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games awaits, with Simone Biles expected to return to competition and some of the fastest women in the world set to contest the 200m final.

GiveMeSport Women recaps everything that’s happened in the last 24 hours, what’s to come, and which Team GB stars to keep an eye on.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Germany smash cycling team pursuit world record again

The German women’s cycling team broke the world record in every round of the pursuit competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kröger set a world record of 4min 4.242sec to defeat Team GB in the final, ending Britain’s dominance in the women’s team pursuit event. Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and Josie Knight had to settle for silver after failing to match up to Germany’s performance.

The United States finished third after beating Canada in the bronze-medal match.

Britain’s Anna Burnet earns sailing silver in Nacra 17

Anna Burnet finished with a silver in the mixed Nacra 17 alongside teammate John Gimson. The duo went into the final race guaranteed a medal, and their fifth place finish ensured it was a silver.

Burnet and Gimson, both making their Olympic debuts at Tokyo 2020, were beaten to gold by Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy. Germany's Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer were the bronze medallists.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Simone Biles returns to competition

American gymnast Simone Biles is set to compete in the women’s beam final at 9:50 BST. The four-time Olympic champion withdrew from four other finals to protect her mental health.

Biles will be hoping to upgrade her bronze medal in the beam from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. She will be competing against teammate Sunisa Lee, who finished with a gold medal in the individual all-around and a bronze in the uneven bars.

Guan Chenchen of China was the top qualifier last week, and will considered the favourite to top the podium.

Women’s 200m final

The highly-anticipated women’s 200m final takes place this afternoon at 13:50 BST. Jamaica’s reigning champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is aiming to secure an unprecedented sprint double-double, having also taken gold in the 100m at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

She will be challenged by compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, US sprinter Gabby Thomas, and Shauna Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas. World champion Dina Asher-Smith will be absent after withdrawing due to a hamstring injury.

Team GB watch

British trio to contest women’s 800m

British trio Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie and Alex Bell will be competing in the women’s 800m final at 13:25 BST.

They will be competing against Wang Chunyu of China, Athing Mu and Raevyn Rogers of the United States, Natoya Goule of Jamaica and Habitam Alemu of Ethiopia. Defending champion Caster Semenya will be absent due to regulations on athletes with naturally-occurring high levels of testosterone.

Jodie Williams qualifies for women’s 400m semi-final

Jodie Williams won her 400m heat in 50.99 to qualify for tomorrow’s semi-final race. The 27-year-old, who previously raced across 100m and 200m distances, is in excellent form after taking 400m bronze at the European Indoor Championships this year.

Caroline Dubois out of boxing contest with quarter-final loss

Young boxing talent Caroline Dubois was knocked out of the lightweight boxing contest after losing on a 3-2 split decision to Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee. The 20-year-old, the reigning youth Olympic champion, will very likely have another chance at senior Olympic glory at Paris 2024.

Her teammate Lauren Price has secured at least a bronze in the women’s middleweight boxing, while Karriss Artingstall had to settle for a medal of the same colour after losing in the semi-finals of the featherweight competition.

