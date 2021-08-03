QPR news: Hoops set to finalise internal agreement with key figure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Championship campaign set to kick-off later this week, it will be intriguing to see who will emerge as contenders for promotion in a division which is famed for its competitiveness.

Whilst the likes of Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham will all be determined to seal an immediate return to the Premier League next year, Queens Park Rangers ought to fancy their chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier.

A promising end to the previous season by the Hoops culminated in the club securing a ninth-place finish in the Championship standings.

Having since bolstered their squad this summer by signing a plethora of players, it wouldn't be at all surprising if QPR make the perfect start to the new term by defeating Millwall on Saturday.

Ahead of this particular fixture, the Hoops are seemingly set to finalise an internal agreement with one of the club's key figures.

According to West London Sport, manager Mark Warburton has opted to sign a new contract at QPR and is set to put pen to paper in the coming days.

It is also understood that assistant boss John Eustace is in line for a new deal.

Eustace recently rejected the chance to become Swansea City's new manager in order to stay at QPR.

Since being appointed as Steve McClaren's permanent successor in 2019, Warburton has managed to make a positive impact on the Hoops.

As well as overseeing a great deal of progress in the Championship, the QPR boss has also nurtured the talents of some of the club's players.

Eberechi Eze made considerable strides in terms of his development during the 2019/20 campaign before sealing a move to Crystal Palace whilst Ilias Chair emerged as a mainstay in the Hoops' starting eleven last season.

During the 45 league games that he played for Warburton's side, Chair managed to provide 12 direct goal contributions in the second-tier.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is fantastic news for QPR who will now be looking to push on under the guidance of Warburton in the coming months.

Having transformed the club's fortunes during his stint at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, it is hardly a surprise that the 58-year-old has been rewarded with a new deal.

Considering that Warburton will be able to turn to the likes of Chair, Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes and Stefan Johansen for inspiration during the upcoming campaign, he will be confident in his ability to mount a bid for a top-six finish.

If the QPR boss is able to make some more signings between now and the end of the transfer window, his side may be able to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the Championship by making a positive start to the season.

