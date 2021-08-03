Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He is being incredibly well protected by the company while serving as WWE Champion at the moment, but Bobby Lashley was actually beaten after Monday Night Raw went off the air last night.

In a non-televised match for the live crowd at the All-State Arena in Chicago after the broadcast concluded, New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat Lashley and MVP in tag team action.

New Day actually came out to congratulate Nikki A.S.H after the show went off the air last night before their match, with the Raw Women's Champion beating Charlotte Flair in Raw's main event.

Bobby Lashley had a rather busy night on Monday Night Raw last night, with it being confirmed that the WWE Champion will be defending his title against Goldberg at SummerSlam later on this month.

The dark matches and main event of house shows since Money in the Bank on July 18 have usually featured John Cena, with the former WWE Champion often teaming with Dominik and Rey Mysterio to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

While he is involved in a SmackDown storyline, Cena appeared after last week's episode of Raw to team with Riddle to take on the duo of MACE and T-BAR, formerly of RETRIBUTION.

However, the Hollywood megastar wasn't in Chicago for Raw last night, so the task of the dark match was left to New Day, Bobby Lashley and MVP.

Last night, WWE put on a rather stacked episode of Monday Night Raw. With just two more episodes of WWE Raw between now and WWE SummerSlam, the next few weeks worth of shows will likely also be must-see.

You can find out everything that happened on last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, including the segment with Bobby Lashley and Goldberg, by reading our results page right here.

