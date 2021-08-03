What Harry Kane has told Jack Grealish about sealing transfer away from Tottenham

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Insider have revealed how far Harry Kane is willing to go to secure a move away from Tottenham this summer.

What happened on Monday in the Harry Kane transfer saga?

There was a fresh twist in this particular transfer saga on Monday when Kane failed to return to training following his exploits at Euro 2020.

It was reported by The Telegraph last month that the England captain was considering taking drastic action to force a transfer to Manchester City, and that turned out to be the case when he was a no-show yesterday.

Is Kane going to continue to push for a move?

It seems that he will.

According to Football Insider, Kane has told Jack Grealish, who has also been heavily linked with a move to City, that he will do "whatever it takes" to secure a transfer away from Spurs.

It appears that Monday was a statement of intent from Kane, and he could be willing to go even further to get his way in the coming days.

Is Kane's stance surprising?

Perhaps we should not be surprised given that The Telegraph suggested that this could happen a couple of weeks ago.

However, it is still somewhat of a shock that Kane has gone through with making it so clear that he wants to leave.

The 28-year-old has often appeared to be the ultimate professional, who has always given his all for club and country. He seems to have finally lost patience at Tottenham, though, after a difficult couple of years which has seen the side finish outside the top four, and that has led to him taking this stance.

Will Tottenham grant Kane his wish?

It appears that Tottenham were not impressed by Kane's failure to show up to training on Monday, with it being reported that they will respond to the incident by fining their striker.

They may have been taken aback by Kane's actions but it seems unlikely that they will have changed their position on whether to sell him or not.

It has previously been reported that Spurs are adamant that Kane will not be leaving this summer, and they may now be more determined than ever to keep him to send out a message that they will not be backed into a corner by their own player.

Daniel Levy has shown his ruthless side in years gone by, making sure that the club got as much money as they could for the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

If they do let Kane go, it probably won't be without a fight.

