Simone Biles has won a bronze medal in her comeback balance beam performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

A score of 14 saw her finish in third behind Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing of China. Teammate Sunisa Lee finished in fifth with a score of 13.866.

This result will be that little bit sweeter for Biles and her team after she admitted to struggling with her mental health during the Games.

Social media has erupted with support for Biles after her performance.

Biles pulled out of the artistic gymnastics team final last week after scoring 13.766 on the vault – her lowest ever score on the apparatus. Her performance left her visibly disappointed, and soon after, Team USA announced she would not be continuing in the event.

Despite her absence, the US tallied a combined 166.096 points to take home silver, finishing behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

Biles admitted she was "dealing with things internally" during an interview after she and the rest of her team collected their medals.

The 24-year-old would go on to miss the individual all-around, vault, and floor events as she took time to rest and focus on her wellbeing.

Biles received support in abundance after opening up on her mental health struggles – with fellow sporting greats including Billie Jean King offering their empathy on social media.

Former Arsenal and England defender Alex Scott also jumped to Biles' defence live on air during her Olympic coverage for the BBC. The decorated gymnast was subject to unwarranted criticism of her mental strength, leading to Scott – alongside many others – praising her decision to be open and honest about her situation.

"I just want to say that actually, this is not a moment of weakness," the presenter said. "It's far from it for Simone. It's a real sign of strength on one of the world's biggest stages."

Biles is the world's most decorated American gymnast and is viewed by many as the best in the world. She won four gold medals at the Rio Games in 2016, dominating in the team event, individual all-around, vault, and floor. She also boasts an astonishing 14 World Championship titles.

Her balance beam bronze now takes her total Olympic medal tally to seven overall.

