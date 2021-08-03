FIFA 22: Post-match conferences set to feature after big games

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will see the return of post-match interviews following big Premier League and Champions League matches, leaks have revealed.

The virtual football series will be creating a game specifically for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time, with the help of their all-new HyperMotion technology which has got many from the gaming community talking.

Implementation of this method is hugely impressive, with motion capture taken from an intense 11-a-side mane that affects A.I. behaviour, defensive intelligence and much more.

Read more: FIFA 22: Gameplay trailer unveiled with impressive HyperMotion breakdown

With this in mind, we are expecting to hear plenty more right up until the October release date, with leaks coming out from social media every day regarding what might be included in FIFA 22.

One of those is to do with a feature that has been included in the FIFA franchise previously, which could be adapted slightly for FIFA 22.

Read more: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 Post-match Conferences

Thanks to FUTZone on Twitter, new information was unveiled regarding possible additions to Career Mode in FIFA 22.

Following the conclusions of vital matches in both the Champions League and the Premier League, there will be post-match conferences filled with potential dialogue with your player.

Whether this will include voice actor input, different animations or something that we haven't seen in the series - remains to be seen. But we have seen interviews and conferences in recent years.

Hopefully, we will see a change to what we have seen before, and we may hear more about this from EA themselves over the coming weeks.

FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News