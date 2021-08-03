Sheffield Wednesday Transfer News: Owls set to seal deal for Championship midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to make a positive start to life in League One by producing an encouraging performance in their clash with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Owls kicked off the 2021/22 campaign with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Huddersfield Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup last weekend.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore opted to hand several players their debuts in this particular clash as his side managed to illustrate some signs of promise at Hillsborough.

Despite the fact that the 47-year-old has already managed to secure the services of a host of fresh faces this summer, he could be about to make another addition to his squad if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to WalesOnline journalist Ian Mitchelmore, Wednesday are closing in on securing a permanent move for Swansea City midfielder George Byers.

The Owls have been forced to wait for the green light to seal a deal for the 25-year-old due to the fact that the Jacks were on the lookout for a new manager.

However, with Swansea opting to hand over the reins at the Liberty Stadium to Russell Martin on Sunday, an agreement has finally been reached between the two parties.

It is understood that Byers took part in his final training session for the Championship side yesterday and is now set to complete a switch to Wednesday.

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines during the first-half of the previous campaign as a result of a groin injury, the midfielder was loaned out by Swansea to Portsmouth earlier this year.

Byers went on to make 14 appearances in League One for Danny Cowley's side who narrowly missed out on a play-off place in May.

1 of 15 Who was the most expensive Premier League signing in the 2020 summer transfer window? Ruben Dias Kai Havertz Timo Werner Thomas Partey

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Wednesday are able to get a deal over the line for Byers, this could turn out to be a clever bit of business by the club.

Whilst it is safe to say that the Swansea man is by no means the finished product, he may be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development by learning from the guidance of Moore.

Providing that Byers can improve his consistency and thus better the average WhoScored match rating (6.27) that he achieved in this division for Portsmouth in a Wednesday shirt during the new term, he may emerge as a key player for the club.

Byers may be handed the opportunity to impress during the club's showdown with Charlton this weekend if a move is completed in the coming days.

Transfer News LIVE: Kane skips Spurs training, Tottenham keen on Traore

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News