Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: Dr Disrespect does 180 on Legends rip

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has made his feelings on Apex Legends clear after claiming the game was "boring" just last week.

Dr Disrespect has always made his love/hate relationship with the battle royale game public, but after saying “I hate this game… it’s so boring!” last week, he has now set the record straight.

After more comments about the game, saying it “will never be a top-tier esports title,” Apex Legends fans hit back at the YouTube star, and he has now had a very public U-turn on his comments.

Dr Disrespect on Apex Legends rant

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dr Disrespect highlighted how his comments about the franchise are more based on him actually enjoying playing, rather than a legitimate hatred for the battle royale.

Dr Disrespect started by speaking about his previous comments. He said: “I spoke my mind in the heat of the moment.

"At the time, I was in the heat of the moment in that Apex Legends game, yeah.

"As you people know, everyone that is actually inside the Arena knows, I’m enjoying myself with Apex Legends. I’m having a good time."

The social media presence also spoke about his attitude towards Apex. He stated: "If I’m not screaming, I don’t like it.

"If I’m there, not yelling about your game, not tweeting it out, then yeah, I don’t much like that game.

“If I’m not there tweeting about Apex, you could tell I don’t actually like the game. If I’m there getting hot and bothered, screaming, then whoo!

“It’ll be fun to get back for Season 10. I actually do love that game. It’s like a breath of fresh air from Warzone. With a new season, character… it’s gonna be good.”

credit to Dexerto for the transcription

