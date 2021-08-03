Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has said that the crash on the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix caused by Valtteri Bottas will not have an impact on the decision over the Finn's future with the Silver Arrows.

There has been great speculation this season suggesting that George Russell could replace Bottas at Mercedes and partner Lewis Hamilton for 2022.

Indeed, the Finn has not been helped this year by retirements at key points and also a couple of high-profile crashes, the latest of which obviously happened on Sunday afternoon at the Hungaroring.

Naturally, some were quick to ask the question as to whether the incident would have some sway on Wolff's decision for his driver line-up next year, but it sounds as though that will not be the case:

“It doesn’t influence the decision at all,” Wolff said post-race.

“The mistake was unfortunate with big consequences. He got sandwiched by the two cars in front and lost downforce and then it was already too late.”

It certainly was too late. Bottas' mistake saw him plunge into the back of Lando Norris' McLaren, who then in turn helplessly speared into the side of Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

Bottas' car continued on, meanwhile, and flew into Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, only serving to stoke tensions further between the two championship-contending teams.

The summer break has probably come at a good time for Valtteri, then, with him able to dip out of the spotlight for a while.

