Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: Battle Pass Trailer Revealed

Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence will be available to play later today and we have the battle pass trailer for you to see.

The battle royale game had a great season for fans with season 9 and even introduced two limited time events throughout to keep players engaged.

While this season has been going on, there has been a lot of information and leaks around season 10, and today is finally the day that we can see what information and rumours were true.

No doubt many are excited to jump into the new season and eager to play as the brand new Legend Seer.

Battle Pass Trailer Revealed For Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence

A new battle pass comes out with every season, and this new battle pass looks to be one of the best yet judging by the trailer.

Apex revealed that this season has more rewards than ever before and the trailer gives us a proper glimpse of some of the themed cosmetics for legends. The battle pass will also reward you with music packs, loading screens, banners and gun charms.

Some of the lesser rewards include quips, and holosprays, and all this content can be available for players who buy the battle pass.

For those who want to see the new battle pass trailer, which includes close to two minutes of content, have a look at the footage down below.

You can unlock some rewards on the battle pass for free; however you will not be able to unlock all of the rewards unless you pay for the battle pass.

It is worth doing, and typically you can earn enough coins after a couple seasons to unlock the next one using in-store currency instead of real money.

No doubt the battle pass is worth buying as there is so much to unlock in it and it will make players' experience in Apex Legends Season 10 so much better.

