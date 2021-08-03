Sheffield United news: Blades' transfer stance regarding teenager becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a dismal 2020/21 campaign which culminated in relegation from the Premier League, Sheffield United will be determined to give their supporters something to shout about next season.

Set to face Birmingham City on Saturday at Bramall Lane, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blades are able to kick-off their return to the Championship with a victory.

Whilst United have parted ways with several players this summer, manager Slavisa Jokanovic has yet to put his own stamp on the club's squad by signing some new players.

Although there is still plenty of time left for the Serbian to draft in some fresh faces, he could potentially miss out on targets if the club continues to dwell.

One of the players who was recently linked with a move to the Championship outfit was Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliot.

A report from the print edition of The Sun on Sunday (25/07, page 62) recently suggested that the Blades were keeping tabs on the winger's situation at Anfield ahead of a potential swoop.

Whilst a permanent deal is highly unlikely due to the fact that the teenager recently signed a long-term contract with the Reds, a loan move was being touted as a possible option.

However, as covered by GIVEMESPORT, a separate report from The Athletic last week revealed that Liverpool were likely to reject any future approaches for Elliott.

Before returning to Merseyside earlier this summer, the winger managed to make a positive impression in the second-tier during his temporary spell at Blackburn Rovers.

As well as providing 11 assists for his former team-mates, Elliott managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in the second-tier last season.

In a fresh update concerning United's pursuit, their transfer stance regarding the winger has become clearer.

According to The Sheffield Star, the Blades are indeed interested in signing Elliott on loan but are yet to make an official approach for the former Fulham player.

It is understood that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to make a definitive decision regarding the winger's immediate future next week.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although a switch is currently looking unlikely, there is still a chance that United could be able to convince Elliott to join the club on a loan deal due to the presence of Jokanovic.

The Serbian helped Elliott make considerable strides in terms of his development by handing him the chance to impress at senior level during his time in charge of Fulham.

Having since emerged as one of English football's most exciting young talents, the winger could potentially set the Championship alight for the second consecutive season if Liverpool alter their current stance.

A move to a side in the second-tier could allow Elliott to improve as a player as he is clearly more likely to feature on a regular basis at this level.

