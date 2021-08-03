Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Pacquiao 'not interested' in fighting Conor McGregor

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In a change from what Conor McGregor himself has been saying for over a year, Manny Pacquiao does not, in fact, want to face the former two-division UFC Champion in the boxing ring.

Following on from his only pro boxing fight, a loss against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor and his team have attempted to negotiate another box office smash against Pacquiao. Still, it does not appear as though we will see that contest anytime soon.

Pacquiao himself reportedly does not want to fight the MMA veteran, as he is looking for boxing opponents rather than combat sports athletes looking to transition over to the sweet science.

Pacquiao will be facing Errol Spence Jr in his next contest, August 21st 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will be Pacquiao's first fight since 2019, where the now 42-year-old beat the previously undefeated Keith Thurman.

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Date, Venue, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know.

Pacquiao coach on potential McGregor fight

Speaking to The Sun, Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach revealed that Pacquiao doesn’t want to box McGregor.

“That sport is a little bit different; t’s just not boxing. Manny does not have any interest in fighting an MMA fighter. He wants to fight the best fighters out there. If he can’t be at that level at boxing, then he doesn’t want to be boxing. He will retire and hopefully become president of his country. If there is another fight after this, it’s not going to be McGregor; it’s going to be one of the best guys out there.

“It’s not going to be a guy from another sport. Manny and Georges St-Pierre are friends, and so forth, but the sports just do not match up well together. I want to see good boxing, and that’s what you get from Manny Pacquiao. He’s always fought the best out there.”

Read More: Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: How much is Pacquiao's net worth?

You can keep up to date with all the latest Boxing news, rumours and recent controversy right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News