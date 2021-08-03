Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For the first time in his career, Harry Kane's professionalism has been called into question.

Where the Tottenham Hotspur star was once the personification of hard work and graft, his decision to skip training in order to force through a move to Manchester City has split opinion, with Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand arguing as to whether or not it's a justifiable action.

As a result, the 28-year-old is understood to be in line for a substantial fine should he continue to stay away from the club's training base in the build-up to the new season. According to the Evening Standard, the punishment is set to increase for every day he misses.

Given the money involved in the upper echelons of the game, it's sometimes hard to gauge just how effective fines can actually be. The idea of people like us paying thousands of pounds might send shivers down the spine but, for footballers, is it really even a drop in the ocean?

Of course, a lot of money is still a lot of money whether or not you're on a £200k-per-week contract but, frankly, a financial hit is an easier pill to swallow if you're on that kind of deal.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have compiled a list of the biggest fines in Premier League history.

Eric Cantona - £30,000

One of the most infamous moments in Premier League history came back in 1995 when Manchester United icon Eric Cantona jumped into the Selhurst Park crowd to kick a Crystal Palace supporter giving him abuse.

The Frenchman was then banned from the game for eight months, originally fined £20k by his club (increased by another £10k from The FA) and sentenced to 120 hours of community service.

Patrick Vieira - £45,000

Back in the Premier League in charge of Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira was one of the most imposing figures in the country during his ludicrously successful stint at Arsenal.

One of the lowest moments, however, came in 1999 when the Frenchman was fined £45k for spitting at West Ham United's Neil Ruddock.

Joey Barton - £75,000

Lost in the drama of Manchester City's greatest moment in 2012, former academy graduate Joey Barton lashed out while a QPR player on the final day of the Premier League season.

Banned for 12 games for kneeing Sergio Aguero and attempting to headbutt Vincent Kompany the midfielder was hit with a £75k fine.

Ashley Cole - £90,000

What an expensive tweet.

Former Chelsea star Ashley Cole labeled The FA a 'bunch of t**ts' on Twitter in 2012 after he was accused of being an unreliable witness when teammate John Terry was accused of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand, a charge he was found guilty of by the FA but cleared of in court.

Alan Pardew - £160,000

While in charge of Newcastle United, Alan Pardew headbutted Hull City's David Meyler during a Premier League clash in 2014. Fined £100k by his club, The FA added another £60k on top, while also banning him from the touchline for seven games.

Roy Keane - £150,000

Before morphing into everybody's favourite grumpy grandad as a result of his punditry career, Roy Keane was a fearsome captain of Manchester United.

Clearly, his brand of relentless determination was part of the reason the Irishman was so successful but, occasionally, that boiled over.

After injuring Alf-Inge Haaland during a Manchester derby in 2001, Keane admitted he had purposefully gone for the Norweigan in an act of revenge to an incident that occurred some years earlier.

As a result of Keane's comments in his autobiography, he was fined £150k by The FA and banned for five matches.

John Terry - £220,000

Found guilty of racially abusing by The FA for racially abusing Ferdinand during a Premier League game between Chelsea and QPR in 2011, Terry was ordered to pay the largest fine in England to date.

