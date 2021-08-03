Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has seen a joking tweet about Lewis Hamilton at the restart go viral since Sunday afternoon's Hungarian Grand Prix.

An early red flag at the Hungaroring meant by the time we'd started racing again, the slippery conditions that had been around the track had dried out, with the entire field pitting at the end of the formation lap for slick tyres, changing from their intermediates.

All of the field, that is, bar Hamilton who took to the starting grid for the restart alone, providing for one of the most unique beginnings of a race we've ever seen.

The opportunity for humour wasn't missed by Clarkson, either, who shared his thoughts on Twitter:

Said in jest, of course, but it is clear that events of the British Grand Prix were still pretty fresh in the mind of the former Top Gear host, where Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen came together on the opening lap, leaving the Dutchman spearing into the wall and out of the race.

Hamilton, of course, sped off up the road at the restart but quickly had to also pit for dry tyres, leaving him at the back of the field and with a recovery drive required - something he would do to great extent as he ended up finishing third - before being promoted to second after Sebastian Vettel's disqualification.

