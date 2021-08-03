eFootball: Developers discuss how game will be a demo when first released

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

eFootball is arriving this year and developers Konami have been speaking about how the new sports game will be a demo when first released.

It is the end of the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise as we know it and this is Konami’s last ditch attempt at trying to compete with the hugely successful football game FIFA.

No doubt there will likely be issues at the start when trying to compete, but with eFootball being a free-to-play game, it might give them a chance to battle FIFA 22 when they are both released.

There looks to be a lot of promising ideas around eFootball, but by the sounds of it, it looks like it will take some time for it to be the game that Konami wants it to be.

Konami state that eFootball will be a demo when first launched

eFootball launched a Q&A on Twitter for those in the gaming community who wanted to find out more information about the game ahead of launch.

One of the questions they were asked was whether “Early Autumn” is basically a demo. “Early Autumn” will be understood by those who have seen the eFootball roadmap which shows what will be released and when.

Their reply was short and simple, but it explained everything. They said: “In many ways, yes. We want people to get hands-on with eFootball as soon as possible, so we will launch with a limited number of teams and modes. Exact details to follow.”

At first, many might have been frustrated when they heard that the game would basically be a demo but when you hear their reasoning behind it, it makes perfect sense.

With the game being free-to-play, many will want to check it out and therefore allowing everyone to play the game straightaway, but in some sort of a demo form, will be the best way to see if there are any issues that will need immediate fixing.

Hopefully all goes smooth when the game is first released, as this will mean that eFootball will be able to continue developing and launch more exciting features in the future.

